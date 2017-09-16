The Apple TV Siri Remote clicker thing is not good. For $10, you can make it so much better.
If I'm going to complain about how bad the Siri Remote for Apple TV continues to be, I guess I need to put my money where my mouth is. And so I picked up the Intelli Case from Elago. It's a silicone case that your Apple TV remote fits inside of, turning it from a shapeless slab of disappointment into a comfortable (more comfortable, anyway), cushioned REMOTE CONTROL OF POWER.
But more importantly, it turns the remote into something I might actually use, instead of something I immediate shove in a drawer in favor of something far more usable.
There's really not that much more to it here. OK, there's a lanyard. And there's a magnet inside the silicone case that lets you stick the remote to things like the back of a metal TV or your refrigerator or the roof of your car. (I don't actually intend on ever doing any of those things, but now I can. And it's always good to have options.)
Point here is that if Apple refuses to make a good remote control that I actually want to hold, I'm going to take things into my own hands. And at about $10 — and in multiple colors — it's well worth it.
I never understand why things are so expensive here in Canada. Says $8.99 on amazon.com, but maybe that's a prime price. Even at $10 as said in this post, its still $26.23 Canadian on amazon.ca or $33 if you want a different colour. For just a piece of silicone? I really don't like being ripped off by these companies.