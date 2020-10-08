There's no need to stay locked into paying for an expensive service provider anymore while companies like Tello Mobile exist. Tello is an affordable, prepaid service which uses Sprint's network and has a variety of plans for less than $20 monthly. The best part is that you're never locked into a contract and there are no fees to worry about; you only pay the cost of the plan you choose.

The best part about autumn is easily all the falling prices. This season, Tello is making cellular service more affordable for everyone with a range of plans to meet various budgets. Thanks to the company's latest deal for new subscribers , you can score three months of service for as low as $5 per month! Tello's plans are already competitively priced compared to other service providers, and today's offer really helps blow the others out of the competition.

One of the greatest features of Tello is its ability to let you customize your service by choosing the number of minutes or amount of data you need separately from one another. That's one major way Tello saves you cash where other providers would have you pay for service you're not even using. However, Tello's Autumn Trilogy of Savings features three stellar plans to pick from, including unlimited talk and text + 1GB data for $5 per month, with 2GB data for $10 per month, or with 4GB data for $15 per month.

Tello Mobile even earned Android Central's badge of recommendation earlier this year; you can learn why and go in-depth with the service in the full review if you're looking to discover more before signing up.