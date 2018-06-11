iOS 12 has unleashed a bunch of exciting new updates and features for your iPhone and iPad, but one thing people have always been pumped about are updates to the Camera app!

Though there weren't a ton of announcements in regards to the Camera with iOS 12, there are a few things to take note of. Here's everything you need to know about the Camera in iOS 12!

What's new?

One thing of note is that your Camera will launch up to 70% faster with iOS 12. Oh, and you know QR codes? Yeah, the Camera app will be updated to automatically scan QR codes easy-peasy.

Portrait Lighting is also getting an update: Portrait Lighting will look a little bit more natural as you try to edit and shoot your images. The Camera now generates a mask when it detects a person and intelligently and elegantly separates the person from the scene.

Apple has also designed a new API for third-party developers which allows for the breakdown of layers in a photo, such as separating the background from the foreground.

What about Animoji and Memoji?