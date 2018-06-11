iOS 12 has unleashed a bunch of exciting new updates and features for your iPhone and iPad, but one thing people have always been pumped about are updates to the Camera app!
Though there weren't a ton of announcements in regards to the Camera with iOS 12, there are a few things to take note of. Here's everything you need to know about the Camera in iOS 12!
What's new?
One thing of note is that your Camera will launch up to 70% faster with iOS 12. Oh, and you know QR codes? Yeah, the Camera app will be updated to automatically scan QR codes easy-peasy.
Portrait Lighting is also getting an update: Portrait Lighting will look a little bit more natural as you try to edit and shoot your images. The Camera now generates a mask when it detects a person and intelligently and elegantly separates the person from the scene.
Apple has also designed a new API for third-party developers which allows for the breakdown of layers in a photo, such as separating the background from the foreground.
What about Animoji and Memoji?
We're very excited about the new communications features we're bringing to iPhone and iPad with Memoji, a more personal form of Animoji, fun camera effects and Group FaceTime (Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering)
While Memoji and Animoji aren't necessarily directly related to the Camera app (and they're even less relevant if you don't have an iPhone X…) it is worth noting there are some updates when it comes to filters.
New camera effects bring Animoji, Filters, Text and Stickers to Messages and FaceTime. Filters like comic book and watercolour add personality to photos and videos, new labels and shapes let users add captions and titles to highlight parts of an image. (Apple)
For more information about Animoji and Memoji, check out our Everything You Need to Know about Animoji And Memoji) guide.
What do you think?
Are you excited for all of the new features that'll come alongside the iOS 12 update?
Let us know what you're most excited about in the comments down below!
iPhone photography
Main
- How the iPhone X camera and Slow Sync Flash work
- How to use Portrait Lighting
- Camera tests: TrueDepth Portrait vs Rear Portrait
- Tips for shooting great Stage Light Portraits
- Ten tips for taking great iPhone photos
- Camera app: The ultimate guide
- Photos: The ultimate guide
- Best manual camera apps that shoot RAW for iPhone