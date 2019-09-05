Best answer: Yes! AppleCare+ is available with any carrier, but it could be worth your while to sign up for the Visible Protect plan at the same time. Visible iPhone + Protect: Visible Protect (From $329 at Visible)

Apple's extended warranty: AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss (From $10/mo at Apple)

Visible Protect vs. AppleCare+ It cracks. It gets lost. It may even stop working altogether. No matter the manufacturer, your cell phone will likely be dropped, damaged, lost, or stolen at some point. There's no denying that an extended warranty with theft, loss, and accidental damage protection is often well worth the low monthly fee. The question is, which plan to choose? AppleCare+ is the automatic go-to for iPhone users, but don't close your eyes to other options! Although it's not yet available in all states, Visible Protect includes standard AppleCare support and Apple's Express Replacement Service, as well as theft, loss, and accidental damage protection similar to the benefits offered by AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss coverage. The protection plan will remain active as long as your device and Visible phone plan are active. AppleCare+, on the other hand, is only available for two years after the purchase of your iPhone. So, which plan is the right one for you? Double the benefits Before jumping into either plan, it's a great idea to check out what each plan offers. Here is a handy chart to compare the two options:

Visible Protect AppleCare+ AppleCare 24/7 chat and phone service 🗸 🗸 Apple-certified repair and replacement 🗸 🗸 Apple Store services 🗸 🗸 Nationwide availability ❌ 🗸 Post-purchase availability ❌ 🗸 Pocket Geek app access 🗸 ❌ Hardware service 🗸 🗸 Loss/Theft replacement fee $199 - $280 $199 - $269 Accidental screen damage repair fee $29 $29 Other accidental damage repair fee $99 $99 Time limit Unlimited Two years Monthly fee $10 - $12 $9.99 -$14.99

Visible Protect comes with full access to the Pocket Geek by the Assurant app, providing performance and battery optimization, device diagnostics, virus protection, and in-depth safety features. This protection plan comes at a monthly fee that is slightly lower than the price charged by AppleCare+ for Theft and Loss. However, some replacement fees with Visible may be slightly higher. Not to be disregarded, standalone AppleCare+ has its advantages as well, such as the possibility to enroll within 60 days of purchasing a new iPhone, regardless of which carrier you purchased the phone from. Visible Protect, on the other hand, must be added on at the time of your iPhone purchase, and only through Visible. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is also available in all 50 states, while Visible Protect is only offered in these areas. When and how to choose a protection plan

Every iPhone comes with a limited one-year warranty and 90 days of complimentary technical support from Apple. That warranty does not cover accidental damage, theft, or loss, however. This is why savvy buyers often purchase extended warranty plans like AppleCare+ and Visible Protect to provide full-service coverage for two years or more. The good news is that AppleCare+ support is available for any new iPhone on a Visible phone plan, regardless of where the phone was purchased. If you haven't yet purchased the phone, you will have the option to choose between the Visible Protect plan or AppleCare+. If Visible Protect is available in your state, you must order the protection plan with the purchase of your iPhone through Visible. Enrollment in Visible Protect is no longer available after the purchase has been completed. Visible Protect will remain active on eligible devices as long as your Visible phone plan is active. However, some AppleCare support services will only be available for the first two years. Once AppleCare support has ended, Visible Protect will still provide damage, theft, and loss coverage through other providers, with certain limitations. AppleCare is there for you

For those who have already purchased an iPhone and wish to sign up for a Visible phone plan, Visible Protect will not be an option, but AppleCare+ is still on the table. You can sign up for AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss any time within 60 days of buying a new iPhone. Although a remote diagnostic may be required to make sure the phone is still in good condition, the process is simple. There are four ways to sign up for AppleCare+: Directly within the settings interface of your iPhone, when you go to Settings > General > About and choose AppleCare+ Coverage Available

Online on the Apple website

on the Apple website In person at an Apple Store

at an Apple Store By phone, when you call 800-275-2273 If the Visible phone plan sounds good to you, go for it! You'll still have full access to AppleCare+ services for new iPhones on the Visible plan, as well as Visible Protect with AppleCare for iPhones purchased directly through Visible.

Visible Protection Plan Visible iPhone with Protect Full protection for Visible iPhones If you have the option to buy your new iPhone with Visible, the Visible Protect plan offers all the benefits of AppleCare plus access to Pocket Geek services. From $329 at Visible