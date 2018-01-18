If you're still rocking an older iPhone and it's out of warranty and your AppleCare is either up or you just didn't go with AppleCare, then what are you to do if it breaks, gets water damage, or stops working altogether? Many insurance companies and carriers only cover new iPhones, and your credit card purchase probably only covers you for about 90 days, and the extended warranty it provides probably only doubles Apple's one-year warranty. And that's only parts and labor.

That being said, if you're willing to take a bit of a chance on insurance brokers, I have found a couple places you can buy coverage for your older iPhone.

SquareTrade (an Allstate company)

SquareTrade might be the best-known phone insurer out there, and being owned by Allstate doesn't hurt either. SquareTrade will cover just about any iPhone, new or old, on any carrier. You have the option of a one- or two-year plan for one or two phones. One year is $89 for one phone or $79 per plan for two. Two years is $129 for one phone and $119 per plan for two phones. Deductibles start at $25, and SquareTrade will actually send a service technician to your home to make the repair in that case. You also have the option to get your iPhone fixed at a local repair shop (SquareTrade will reimburse you), at a Genius Bar (SquareTrade will reimburse you), or you can mail your iPhone in for repair. SquareTrade says it'll fix your phone within two days of receiving it, guaranteed.

You're covered against the following:

Cracked screen

Liquid damage

Battery failure

Charging port failure

Audio failure

You're not covered against intentional damage, loss, or theft. However, if you decide to upgrade to a newer phone, your coverage can be transferred over. That's pretty rad.

SquareTrade is probably the best solution for most people, but if you're worried about theft, then look elsewhere.

Worth Ave. Group

When Worth Ave. Group started, it primarily insured the college students' possessions, but as it has expanded, it has taken on phone protection as well. So long as your iPhone is in working condition, you can insure it via Worth Ave. Group, regardless of age. Hell, you can even insure an iPhone 4 if you really want to, though coverage starts at $400, so think about that before protecting such an old device.

Coverage goes all the way up to $1,399, but the deductible stays at $50 all the way up. You can choose terms from one to four years.

Worth Ave. Group's Full Coverage plan covers the following:

Cracked screen

Water/liquid damage

Accidental damage (drops)

Theft and vandalism

Fire, flood, and natural disasters

Power surge by lightning

Price per policy will change depending on your coverage and the term, but a $400 1-year policy is $54 and a $1,399 4-year policy is $385. Then you'd have to pay your deductible if you need to use your insurance.

Worth Ave. Group maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an 8.8/10 from Trustpilot, and the company even took over clients from GoCare when it went under. I thought I had found another insurer in Progressive, but a click of Progressive's iPhone insurance policy leads you straight to Worth Ave. Group.

