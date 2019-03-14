Best answer: No. There is more than one size of Zink paper, so you'll need to make sure you pick up the 2-by 3-inch size for the Kodak Printomatic.
Get the right Zink paper
Zink paper isn't produced by Kodak directly, but rather by a company called Zink Holdings, which licenses its Zink paper to companies such as Kodak, Polaroid, and Canon, so it can be slightly confusing to make sure you have the right kind of Zink paper. There are a few different versions of Zink paper that Kodak sells, and if you get the wrong one, it won't work with the Kodak Printomatic.
The Kodak Printomatic uses the 2-by-3-inch Zink paper, which features a sticky back that allows you to turn your photos into stickers after printing. Just make sure you have the right size paper before you hit that buy button and you'll be good to go!
Doesn't use ink
These 2 by 3-inch sheets of photo paper don't use any ink but are rather heat activated. Without getting too technical, each piece of paper has a layer of heat sensitive crystals, that when exposed to a different amount of heat change pigments allow photos to be printed. This means you don't have to waste money on ink cartridges or refills, because the paper itself is the ink. Pretty cool huh?
Due to the heat sensitivity of the paper, it's important to make sure you don't leave the paper exposed to heat, so make sure you don't store them in the sun.
Don't think the Kodak Printomatic is for you? Check out some other instant cameras that also use Zink paper.
