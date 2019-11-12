It's all about Disney: Disney+ (From $7/month at DisneyPlus)

Best Answer: Yes, you will be able to access Disney+ on your iPhone (iOS) and iPad (iPadOS). Additionally, you will be able to get Disney+ on your Apple TV with tvOS. There are plenty of other devices that Disney+ will be available on, too, like Android and Amazon.

So I can use either my iPhone or iPad for Disney+?

That's correct. Disney+ should be available as an app on the App Store, and it will work on both your iPhone and iPad.

Additionally, it is also accessible via the Apple TV and tvOS, as well as Mac through a desktop web browser. No matter what Apple device you are using, you'll be able to get Disney+.

What if I don't use an Apple device?

Don't worry! Disney+ will be available on a plethora of platforms and devices on launch.

The list of current devices are:

Android mobile devices

Android TV

Apple TV (tvOS)

iPhone (iOS)

iPad (iPadOS)

Chromecast

Desktop web browsers (PC, Mac, Linux)

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Roku streaming devices

Roku TV

Amazon Fire TV devices

Amazon Fire tablets

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the streaming service from entertainment giant, Disney. It includes most of the original Disney classic movies and TV series, as well as offerings from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox, and National Geographic.

In addition to the existing content for all of these, there are exclusives that you won't find on any other streaming service. These include Marvel originals, like Loki, Wanda Vision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and a new show with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Existing Disney content on other streaming services has already been or will be pulled in the near future to get Disney+ up and running.

How much will Disney+ cost me?

Disney+ will cost $7 a month, or $70 a year. However, those who are looking to save and would also like access to Hulu (with ads) and ESPN can get a bundle for all three that costs $13 a month.

When will Disney+ be available?

Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. It'll release on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand, and on March 31, 2020 in the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Ireland.