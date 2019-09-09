Best answer: Disney+ will be available to watch right from your tablet, provided it's an Android tablet or iPad. You can also watch using a bunch of other devices, including your Android phone.

Disney goes mobile

Disney+ is going to launch with tons of awesome movies and plenty of TV Shows as well. This means that you may be tempted to check out your favorite new releases on long train commutes, or to keep the kids occupied during long car rides.

Thankfully, Disney+ is going to be available on a wide variety of devices, which includes tablets. It also includes phones, game consoles, desktop browsers, and even Apple devices. This means that catching up on your favorite Disney shows and movies will be more accessible than ever before.

However there is a catch. There hasn't been any mention of support for Amazon Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV. Additionally there hasn't been any news about limitations on OS or older devices. Hopefully as we get closer to launch day, Disney will be giving out more details. Likewise we don't yet know much about the app or how it will work.

Supported devices

Android Mobile Devices

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

What is Disney+?