If you're getting an "iPhone X Could not be activated because the activation server is temporarily unavailable" error message, you just have to wait and try again later.

Apple's activation servers are overwhelmed trying to get everyone on their new iPhone X. If you're trying to activate your phone and receive an error message, "iPhone X Could not be activated because the activation server is temporarily unavailable," don't be alarmed. There's nothing you can do about it at the moment. Just give it some time and try again later.

I spoke with a Verizon representative who helped walk me through the Verizon activation process. When I tried to activate, however, I still got the same error message above. The helpful Verizon representative (thanks Nathaniel) contacted Apple and was able to confirm to me that Apple's activation servers are indeed overwhelmed and it will just take some time.

One of the suggestions Apple recommends if the activation doesn't go through is to connect your iPhone to your computer and try to activate through iTunes. If you try this process and your iTunes window just shows a blank screen, don't be alarmed. It's not you. The servers are just working hard right now.

What can you do?

The only thing you can do right now is wait. According to Apple community forums, an Apple representative told a customer that the servers should start to ease up around 4:00 pm ET, which is right about now (at the time of this writing).

What you shouldn't do

Don't talk to your phone carrier and have them deactivate your old iPhone. If you do, you'll be in a no-phone limbo until you're able to activate your new iPhone. If you did have a representative with your carrier deactivate your old iPhone, but find that you need to be able to use your phone before your new iPhone can be activated, you should contact your carrier again (through web chat, of course, since you won't be able to call) and ask to have your old iPhone activated again.

Any questions?

Remember, this is just a waiting process. Things will start to clear up soon and you'll be able to activate your new iPhone. Until then, read up on some of our iPhone X coverage to familiarize yourself with its new features. If you have any more questions, put them in the comments and I'll try to answer them as soon as possible.