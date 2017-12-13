If you've ever tried to share something with a friend or family member over AirDrop, you might have found that their device doesn't show up in the sharing menu when it should. While there might be some kind of software bug at play, the more likely culprit is the Do Not Disturb mode on iOS. If the device you're trying to send to has Do Not Disturb turned on, then it will not appear in the AirDrop section of the iOS share sheet.

While putting a device into Do Not Disturb mode has prevented people from AirDropping things to it for some time, this piece of information has not been shared widely. Developer Guilherme Rambo noted this feature when trying to find answers for himself.