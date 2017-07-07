If you're having trouble getting your hands on those sweet Splatoon 2 Amiibo characters, you can sport your love of neon pink and green in other ways!

Fans of Splatoon 2 probably already know that there is a special, limited edition version of the Joy-Con controllers available only in Japan and Europe. You probably already know that the Splatoon 2 Amiibo characters are also way more expensive than they should be. If you're looking for some neon pink and green swag to help you show your Inkling pride but don't want to spend a fortune, check out these great Splatoon 2 accessories.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Splatoon 2 Edition

You can really show off your love of the Inklings with this colorful Pro controller. It's exactly like the standard version, but has a bright pink and green grip. Plus, the base has a fun splatter pattern. The Splatoon Edition costs $74.99 and will be available on July 21. You can preorder yours today.

Joy-Con Comfort Grip: Splatoon 2 Edition

If you're not ready to go all-in with a Pro Controller, you can still have some colorful fun with your Joy-Cons. The Splatoon 2 Comfort Grip, exclusively available at GameStop, has a fun center panel decorated with your favorite Squid peeps. It's just like the standard Comfort Grip but looks way cooler. The Splatoon 2 Edition Comfort Grip will be on store shelves on July 21, but you can preorder it from GameStop for $19.99 today.

Splatoon 2 Hard Case

If you've been holding off on buying your first travel pouch, this Splatoon 2 hard case will tempt you. It's the perfect fit for your Switch and its Joy-Cons. Plus, there's a special pouch on top that holds five game cartridges and a charging cord. It's decorated with the familiar paint splatter pattern on the outside and the Squid family on the inside.

It'll be available on July 21 for $20. You can preorder it from Amazon right now.

Splatoon 2 Squid Plush Pouch

Break away from normalcy and really show your Squid pride with a plush pouch. It's big enough to fit your Switch and its Joy-Cons. Plus you could probably shove your Comic-Con swag in there, too. It's plush. It's flexible. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap, so you can sling your Switch over your shoulder and walk through the Expo Hall like a boss.

It comes in Pink and Green and costs $20. It'll be out July 21, but you can preorder it right now.

Splatoon jammies

You know you're going to spend the entire day planted on the couch with a pepperoni pizza and a 2 liter of Coke on July 21, so you might as well get dressed up for the occasion. With these Splatoon PJs, you can sit comfortably and actually have justification for wearing your pajamas all day long. The top and bottom matching set is only available for ladies, but you men out there could just get a Splatoon Tee. Guys just sleep in their t-shirts anyway, right?

How do you show your Squid pride?

Are you getting any Splatoon 2 themed swag to get you ready for the July 21 launch? Let us know in the comments.