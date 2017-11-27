When I first tried hooking up Sonos system to my new Amazon Echo, I ran into... just a couple issues. And because I'd like to prevent you, dear reader, from going through the same Google frenzy I did, here are some common problems (and their solutions).

Alexa says I have no Sonos speakers!

When registering your Sonos account with the Alexa app, you might get an alert that insists you have no speakers attached to your system. Thankfully, this is a relatively easy fix: You'll just have to visit the Sonos app.

Make sure your Wi-Fi network is enabled. Go to the Sonos app on your iPhone. Tap on the More tab. Select the Settings option. Tap on My Sonos Account. If your devices haven't yet been registered, you may need to sign in to your Sonos account. After signing in, your connected devices will automatically register with your account.

If your devices are already registered, you'll just see a "Manage my account" button at the bottom of the screen; log in and tap "My Products" to make sure all your products have been properly registered.

Still having trouble? Check to see your devices are running version 8.0 or later. If they're not, you'll automatically be prompted to install a software update.

Make sure your Wi-Fi network is enabled. Go to the Sonos app on your iPhone. Tap on the More tab. Select the Settings option. Tap Online Updates.

Alexa isn't discovering my Sonos speakers!

This was the issue that plagued me during my setup process — while trying to set up my Sonos skill, I accidentally did so over LTE, rather than Wi-Fi; as a result, Alexa couldn't initially find my speakers.

There are a few reasons why Alexa might not find your speakers; here are a few of the most common fixes.

First: Check your speaker names and rooms

Spoiler: If you have lights named "Living Room" and a Sonos speaker named "Living Room," you might not realize your Sonos speakers were set up.

Sonos speakers appear under your connected devices with a house icon enclosing a Wi-Fi icon; here's how to see if they're connected.

Open the Alexa app on your iPhone. Tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper left corner. Tap Skills. Tap on Your Skills. Select Sonos. Tap Settings. Select Manage Smart Home Devices. Scroll to search for your Sonos speakers. Tap on a device to see if it is, in fact, a Sonos speaker.

If you have a Sonos One, reset your Voice Services

We've seen a few reports of Sonos One owners running into issues with the Alexa app that stem from a weird setup in the Sonos app itself. To fix it, visit Voice Services and reset your Alexa integration.

Make sure your Wi-Fi network is enabled. Go to the Sonos app on your iPhone. Tap on the More tab. Select the Voice Services button. Reset Alexa integration.

If you have other Sonos speakers, check the Alexa skill

The first troubleshooting step worth trying is rescanning for your speakers, and — if that doesn't work — removing and setting the Alexa skill back up again. This way, if you (like me) accidentally tried to set it up over LTE, or ran into server timeouts, you can start fresh.

Open the Alexa app on your iPhone. Tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper left corner. Tap Skills. Tap on Your Skills. Select Sonos. Tap Settings. Select Manage Smart Home Devices. Tap Add Device. If Alexa doesn't find your speakers, return to the Sonos skill menu by tapping the back button twice. Tap Disable Skill to unlink your account.

Once you've disabled your account, you can reset the skill and (hopefully) listen to some sweet sweet music.

Alexa won't play the song I want on my Sonos system!

If you have an Echo, you might have a device-limited version of Amazon Music — you'll get the full Music experience on your Echo, but attempt to play on your Sonos and you'll just get song previews (or no song at all).

You can upgrade to the "full" version of Amazon Music directly from your Alexa product by saying "Upgrade Amazon Music."

Alternatively, if you're using Spotify (and you've authorized it via the Sonos app), make sure you mark it as your preferred service in the Alexa app:

Open the Alexa app on your iPhone. Tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper left corner. Select Settings. Scroll down to the Accounts section and choose Music & Media. Tap the Choose Default Music Services button at the bottom. Change your Default music library from Amazon Music to Spotify (or Pandora, or any other music service you prefer that Alexa supports).

I want an album to play, but Alexa keeps playing the song of the same name!

Albums often have eponymous songs attached to them — which makes voice requests a tad tricky. When trying to play the album "Every Day is Christmas" by Sia on my Playbar, for example, Alexa insisted on only playing the song.

The easiest way to do this is add "the album" before your request. For example:

"Play the album 'Every Day is Christmas' by Sia on Living Room."

Other questions about hooking up Alexa and Sonos?

Let us know in the comments!