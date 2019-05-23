Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Capital One® just announced that its Spark® Miles for Business Card now includes a TSA PreCheck ($85 value) or Global Entry ($100 value) credit every 4 years. If you were unaware, both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry require renewal every 5 years. Most people will prefer Global Entry, which I would recommend since it also allows members to go through an expedited customs process in addition to PreCheck security lines when entering an airport. Put simply, Global Entry includes PreCheck.
For even those who travel only occasionally, these benefits could save you a lot of time. Additionally, if you already have PreCheck or Global Entry, you can use Spark Miles to purchase membership for someone else and still get the credit. The Spark Miles is the latest in a long line of other great cards that have this benefit.
Find a spark
Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
In addition to PreCheck and Global Entry, cardholders will enjoy other travel benefits such as redeeming miles on any airline at anytime with no blackout dates, zero foreign transaction fees, and auto rental insurance.
Currently, new cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles (redeemable for $500 in travel) after spending $4,500 in the first 3 months of account opening. Plus, you can earn unlimited 2x miles per every dollar of purchase! It's also worth noting that there is a $95 annual fee, but it is waived in your first year. This is a good way to try out the card for the year, earn a solid bonus and Global Entry membership, and then decide later if you want to keep the card. If you're a business owner looking for a low cost way to get these types of travel perks, consider adding the Spark Miles card to your wallet.
