Capital One® just announced that its Spark® Miles for Business Card now includes a TSA PreCheck ($85 value) or Global Entry ($100 value) credit every 4 years. If you were unaware, both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry require renewal every 5 years. Most people will prefer Global Entry, which I would recommend since it also allows members to go through an expedited customs process in addition to PreCheck security lines when entering an airport. Put simply, Global Entry includes PreCheck.

For even those who travel only occasionally, these benefits could save you a lot of time. Additionally, if you already have PreCheck or Global Entry, you can use Spark Miles to purchase membership for someone else and still get the credit. The Spark Miles is the latest in a long line of other great cards that have this benefit.