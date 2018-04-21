Shoulder your pack, turn on your headlamp, and whistle that funny little theme tune, because Captain Toad is back! The whimsical puzzle game centered around an adorable explorer Toad who can't jump is no longer lost in the Wii U library, because the game is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 13th. While most of his (and his trusty friend Toadette's) adventure will be the same, new courses and a new co-op capability make Captain Toad a worthwhile revisit even for those who have already collected all the original game's gems and coins. See at Amazon Whether you're a fresh adventurer looking for a laid back puzzle challenge or a veteran explorer eager to start out again, here's everything you need to know about Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on the Switch: Introducing Captain Toad!

Captain Toad didn't make his debut in Treasure Tracker on Wii U. Our venturesome friend began as a supporting character in Super Mario Galaxy, and has made appearances in Galaxy 2 as well as Super Mario Odyssey since then. His chief characteristic in these games is his interest in finding places off the beaten path. In Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, he gained another notable feature: the poor guy can't jump. It's not for lack of trying. Captain Toad wears a very heavy backpack that makes it impossible for his tiny Toad legs to lift him off the ground. But fortunately, this lack of platforming ability is exactly what makes Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker tick. Each of the game's original 64+ levels is like a 3D diorama box in which Toad must make his way to a goal. Various enemies and obstacles stand between him and it, as well as three hidden gems to find per level and lots of coins. There's no time limit, and you can retry each level as much as you want to find all the secrets within. Gems? Coins?

Of course! It's Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Our little fellow is out for treasure! He starts off on a hunt for gems and coins, but is sidetracked when his friend, Toadette, is carried off by a big, mean bird. He must rescue her while collecting as much treasure as he can along the way. At certain points in the game, you can only proceed if you've collected enough hidden Gems! For fans of Toadette, don't fret. She's far more than a damsel in distress. Without spoiling too much, at a certain point in the game, you'll be able to lead her on adventures just as you did Captain Toad. She has all the same abilities he does, but she's cute and pink. What's not to love? So it's not a platformer?

Captain Toad's levels are mostly cube-shaped environments with a goal located somewhere behind several obstacles and three Gems scattered throughout the stage. The cubes feature lots of verticality that our non-jumping Toad can traverse using ladders, doors, and other connective pieces. Obstacles may take the form of enemies which Toad must avoid (unless he has a special item to defeat them with), switch puzzles, hidden entrances, timed challenges, or other puzzles you'll have to exercise those brain muscles to bypass. Some levels will include mine cart rides where Captain Toad mans a turnip cannon and busts down walls. Or perhaps he'll eat a Double Cherry, and you'll have to control two Captain Toads at once...or even more! Is adventuring more fun on the Switch?