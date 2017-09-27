Let's face it: People just can't live life anymore. Selfies, group shots, dinner plates, whatever; we have to record every precious moment because that's what's in vogue. Cell phone cameras are unreal, and at this point, they're often better than some high-priced DSLRs. That being said, the price of some of these smartphones is a bit more than I'd like when it comes to something I'd take anywhere.
So we look to action cameras, like GoPros and whatnot, but those are still hella expensive and not always waterproof. And if you want to make them waterproof, you need to buy accessories and the receipt gets longer and longer.
Enter the YoCam waterproof camera, which you can take anywhere, since it's about the size of a chocolate bar. It regularly retails for $199.99, but at iMore Digital Offers, you can get it for $99.99 and save 50%! This compact, versatile camera is waterproof in up to 20 feet of water and has some great stabilization in place so that you can take it in the pool or onto the soccer field.
The YoCam app has awesome features, like camera control, story generator, live preview, video editing, social media sharing, and much more. You can also connect to anywhere in the world via a P2P connection.
If you're looking for a handy camera that fits in your pocket, then definitely check out the YoCam waterproof camera, and check it out at iMore Digital Offers for only $99.99.
