Action cameras are super cool. They let us capture photos and videos in ways that just weren't possible before.

The Poki HD Wi-Fi Action Cam is a fun option for anyone looking to toy around with a portable action cam. This rugged camera shoots still photos with its 8MP sensor and is capable of shooting video at 1080p. This is a fairly versatile camera that allows for digital zoom and shooting modes that include a self-timer, continuous shots, time-lapse, and slow motion video

But one of the handiest ways to use this camera is for taking selfies. Ditch the selfie stick and just use the Poki Cam, which features a sticky pad on the bottom that allows you to stick it practically anywhere. Then just use the Wi-Fi enabled controller or app to snap your photo or video.

Things to note, there's no internal storage so you'll need your own MicroSD card (up to 32GB, not included). It's also not waterproof or shockproof like other action cams, so you won't be able to take it surfing or whatever.

