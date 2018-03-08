Yi's 4K Discovery Action Camera is now down to $47.99 when you enter promo code FBYFC3CQ at checkout. This deal will save you $5 on its current price, which is already a pretty decent deal for a 4K cam.

It features a 2-inch touchscreen and only one physical button. It can take 8MP photos and features eight shooting moods including Loop and Time Lapse, Countdown Mode, Burst Mode among others. It also incorporates Wi-Fi allowing you to download videos straight to your smartphone after connecting the Yi Action App; the app has easy share options for social media sites like Facebook too. This camera is waterproof as well.

Make sure to pick up a micro SD card for this camera as well to save your footage. It can use a card of up to 128GB.

See at Amazon