Cardhop isn't a contacts app, it's a connection launcher with powerful search and actions that'll fundamentally change how you interact with people on your Mac. I hate Flexibits. First, with Fantastical, those jerks made me enjoy using a calendar app so much I actually show up for meetings and appointments. Infuriating. Now, with Cardhop, Michael Simmons and Kent Sutherland have also made me enjoy using a contacts app. Sorta. Cardhop is by no means a traditional contacts app. It's more of a connection launcher. And that's what makes it magic.

Apple is often accused of "Sherlocking" indie apps by building them into the core OS. Some indies, like Flexibits, show how Apple can be Moriarty'd right back by fundamentally improving the built-in OS experience. That's what Fantastical did and that's what Cardhop does as well. Cardhop lives in your menu bar and you can invoke it with whatever key combo you assign. (You can also detach it, move it, and even expand it full screen if you really want to.) Set up is super simple — just grant Cardhop permission to access the macOS contacts database, and you're good to go. Once open, Cardhop presents you with a well-manicured list of recent contacts. Not a junk drawer of every partial, fragmented email address you've picked up or duped over the years, but a short, highly glanceable list of people you might actually want to contact next. If anyone has a birthday coming up, that's highlighted too. Most of the time I don't even see the list, though. Because I'm already typing. That's what makes Cardhop so damn great. If you're familiar with Fantastical or some of the text-based launcher apps, including Spotlight, then you'll be familiar with power of typing in Cardhop. Otherwise, just start hitting the keys. Type a name, get the contact. Type a fragment of the first and last name, get the contact. (I love that, because I'm too lazy to type full names.)