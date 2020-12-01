What you need to know
- CardioBot 5.1 is now available for download from the App Store.
- The update includes iOS 14 widgets and new Apple Watch complications.
- You can pick up one of 1,000 free months of CardioBot PRO.
Popular health app CardioBot has been updated to version 5.1, adding a big new feature – iOS 14 widgets. That isn't all, either, with the app now also gaining new Apple Watch complications that make use of Apple Watch Series 6's blood oxygen sensor.
Starting with the widgets, developer Majid Jabrayilov has added one for blood oxygen statistics, resting heart rate, and HRV.
It's a similar story on Apple Watch as well, with the widgets being shrunk to fit the size of complications. The full rundown of changes in CardioBot 5.1 includes:
- Blood oxygen widget added.
- Resting HR widget added.
- HRV widget added.
- Small Heart Rate summary widget added.
- Blood oxygen complications added.
- Resting HR complication added.
- HRV complication added.
- Heart Rate summary complication redesigned.
- Start workout button fixed.
- Heart points goal limit changed.
Existing users can download the update now. Everyone else can grab it from the App Store now. It's free, with an in-app subscription available. But Jabrayilov has been kind enough to give me 1,000 codes for a free month of CardioBot PRO – and you can bag one for yourself by redeeming the code in the App Store.
All 1,000 codes are linked right here and live over on Pastebin. Because nobody wants to scroll through 1,000 codes here.
Good luck!
