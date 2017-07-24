Looking for a new vehicle that supports CarPlay? Here's a list of the cars that have integrated Apple's hands-free feature.

In the market for a new car — one with CarPlay? Apple has posted a list of compatible vehicles on its site — and new ones are showing up every month. With more than 100 models already supporting the hands-free feature — and others announcing support for future models — it can be confusing trying to figure out if your future vehicle has CarPlay enabled.

Never fear: iMore is here. Here's a current list of the cars that Apple says support CarPlay, and we'll keep the list updated as more announcements are made. Keep in mind, CarPlay is often packaged as an option for these vehicles, so you may need to jump to a higher price point in order to take advantage of it.

Acura

2017 NSX

2018 TLX

Audi

2017 A4

2017 Q2

2017 Q7

2018 A5

2018 S5

2018 Q5

2018 SQ5

Buick

2016 LaCrosse

2016 Regal

Cadillac

2016 ATS

2016 ATS Coupe

2016 ATS-V

2016 CT6

2016 CTS

2016 CTS-V

2016 ELR

2016 Escalade

2016 Escalade ESV

2016 XTS

Chevrolet

2016 Camaro

2016 Camaro Convertible

2016 Colorado

2016 Corvette

2016 Corvette Convertible

2016 Cruze

2016 Impala

2016 Malibu

2016 Silverado

2016 Silverado HD

2016 Spark

2016 Suburban

2016 Tahoe

2016 Volt

2017 Bolt

2017 Sonic

2018 Traverse

Citroen

2016 Berlingo Multispace

2016 C3

2016 C4

2016 C5

DS Automobiles

2016 DS 3

2016 DS 3 Cabrio

2016 DS 4

2016 DS 5

Ferrari

2016 488 GTB

2016 488 Spider

2016 California T

2016 F12 Berlinetta

2016 F12 tdf

2016 FF

2017 GTC4Lusso

Ford

2017 C-MAX

2017 Edge

2017 Escape

2017 Expedition

2017 Explorer

2017 F-150

2017 Fiesta

2017 Flex

2017 Focus

2017 Fusion

2017 Taurus

2017 Transit

2017 Transit Connect

2017 Mustang

2017 Super Duty

2018 Expedition

Genesis

2018 G80 3.3T Sport

GMC

2016 Canyon

2016 Sierra

2016 Yukon

2016 Yukon XL

2018 Terrain Denali

Holden

2016 Captiva

2016 Insignia

2016 Spark

Honda

2016 Accord

2016 Civic

2017 Ridgeline

2017 CR-V

2017 Civic Si (Coupe and Sedan)

2018 Odyssey

2018 Ridgeline

Hyundai

2016 Sonata

2017 Elantra

2017 IONIQ

2018 Sonata

Jeep

2017 Compass

2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Kia

2016 Optima

2017 Cadenza

2017 Forte

2017 Forte5

2015 / 2016 Optima

2015 / 2016 Sedona

2015 / 2016 Soul

2016 Sorento

2017 Soul Exclaim

2017 Sportage

Lamborghini

2017 Centenario

Lincoln

2017 MKC

2017 MKS

2017 MKT

2017 MKX

2017 MKZ

2017 Navigator

2017 Continental

2018 Navigator

Mercedes

2016 A-Class

2016 B-Class

2016 CLA-Class

2016 CLS-Class

2016 E-Class Cabriolet

2016 E-Class Coupe

2016 GLA-Class

2016 GLE-Class

Mitsubishi

2016 Pajero

2016 Pajero Sport

2017 Mirage

2017 Mirage G4

Opel

2016 Adam

2016 Astra

2016 Corsa

2016 Insignia

2016 KARL

Peugeot

2016 208

2016 Partner Tepee

Porsche

2016 911

2017 718 Boxster

2017 Macan

Seat

2016 Alhambra

2016 Ibiza

2016 Leon

2016 Toledo

Škoda

2016 Fabia

2016 Octavia

2016 Rapid

2016 Superb

2016 Yeti

Subaru

2017 Impreza

2018 Legacy

2018 Crosstrek

Suzuki

2016 Baleno

2016 Ciaz

2016 SX4 S-CROSS

2016 Vitara

Vauxhall

2016 Adam

2016 Astra

2016 Corsa

2016 Insignia

2016 Viva

Volkswagen

2016 Beetle

2016 Beetle Cabrio

2016 CC

2016 e-Golf

2016 Fox

2016 Golf

2016 Golf R

2016 Golf SportWagen

2016 GTI

2016 Jetta

2016 Lamando

2016 Passat

2016 Polo

2016 Scirocco

2016 Sharan

2016 Spacefox

2016 Tiguan

2016 Touran

2018 Atlas

Volvo

2016 XC90

2017 S90

2017 V90

Questions?

Do you have CarPlay installed in your vehicle? How are you liking it? Let us know!