Looking for a new vehicle that supports CarPlay? Here's a list of the cars that have integrated Apple's hands-free feature.
In the market for a new car — one with CarPlay? Apple has posted a list of compatible vehicles on its site — and new ones are showing up every month. With more than 100 models already supporting the hands-free feature — and others announcing support for future models — it can be confusing trying to figure out if your future vehicle has CarPlay enabled.
Never fear: iMore is here. Here's a current list of the cars that Apple says support CarPlay, and we'll keep the list updated as more announcements are made. Keep in mind, CarPlay is often packaged as an option for these vehicles, so you may need to jump to a higher price point in order to take advantage of it.
Acura
- 2017 NSX
- 2018 TLX
Audi
- 2017 A4
- 2017 Q2
- 2017 Q7
- 2018 A5
- 2018 S5
- 2018 Q5
- 2018 SQ5
Buick
- 2016 LaCrosse
- 2016 Regal
Cadillac
- 2016 ATS
- 2016 ATS Coupe
- 2016 ATS-V
- 2016 CT6
- 2016 CTS
- 2016 CTS-V
- 2016 ELR
- 2016 Escalade
- 2016 Escalade ESV
- 2016 XTS
Chevrolet
- 2016 Camaro
- 2016 Camaro Convertible
- 2016 Colorado
- 2016 Corvette
- 2016 Corvette Convertible
- 2016 Cruze
- 2016 Impala
- 2016 Malibu
- 2016 Silverado
- 2016 Silverado HD
- 2016 Spark
- 2016 Suburban
- 2016 Tahoe
- 2016 Volt
- 2017 Bolt
- 2017 Sonic
- 2018 Traverse
Citroen
- 2016 Berlingo Multispace
- 2016 C3
- 2016 C4
- 2016 C5
DS Automobiles
- 2016 DS 3
- 2016 DS 3 Cabrio
- 2016 DS 4
- 2016 DS 5
Ferrari
- 2016 488 GTB
- 2016 488 Spider
- 2016 California T
- 2016 F12 Berlinetta
- 2016 F12 tdf
- 2016 FF
- 2017 GTC4Lusso
Ford
- 2017 C-MAX
- 2017 Edge
- 2017 Escape
- 2017 Expedition
- 2017 Explorer
- 2017 F-150
- 2017 Fiesta
- 2017 Flex
- 2017 Focus
- 2017 Fusion
- 2017 Taurus
- 2017 Transit
- 2017 Transit Connect
- 2017 Mustang
- 2017 Super Duty
- 2018 Expedition
Genesis
- 2018 G80 3.3T Sport
GMC
- 2016 Canyon
- 2016 Sierra
- 2016 Yukon
- 2016 Yukon XL
- 2018 Terrain Denali
Holden
- 2016 Captiva
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 Spark
Honda
- 2016 Accord
- 2016 Civic
- 2017 Ridgeline
- 2017 CR-V
- 2017 Civic Si (Coupe and Sedan)
- 2018 Odyssey
- 2018 Ridgeline
Hyundai
- 2016 Sonata
- 2017 Elantra
- 2017 IONIQ
- 2018 Sonata
Jeep
- 2017 Compass
- 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Kia
- 2016 Optima
- 2017 Cadenza
- 2017 Forte
- 2017 Forte5
- 2015 / 2016 Optima
- 2015 / 2016 Sedona
- 2015 / 2016 Soul
- 2016 Sorento
- 2017 Soul Exclaim
- 2017 Sportage
Lamborghini
- 2017 Centenario
Lincoln
- 2017 MKC
- 2017 MKS
- 2017 MKT
- 2017 MKX
- 2017 MKZ
- 2017 Navigator
- 2017 Continental
- 2018 Navigator
Mercedes
- 2016 A-Class
- 2016 B-Class
- 2016 CLA-Class
- 2016 CLS-Class
- 2016 E-Class Cabriolet
- 2016 E-Class Coupe
- 2016 GLA-Class
- 2016 GLE-Class
Mitsubishi
- 2016 Pajero
- 2016 Pajero Sport
- 2017 Mirage
- 2017 Mirage G4
Opel
- 2016 Adam
- 2016 Astra
- 2016 Corsa
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 KARL
Peugeot
- 2016 208
- 2016 Partner Tepee
Porsche
- 2016 911
- 2017 718 Boxster
- 2017 Macan
Seat
- 2016 Alhambra
- 2016 Ibiza
- 2016 Leon
- 2016 Toledo
Škoda
- 2016 Fabia
- 2016 Octavia
- 2016 Rapid
- 2016 Superb
- 2016 Yeti
Subaru
- 2017 Impreza
- 2018 Legacy
- 2018 Crosstrek
Suzuki
- 2016 Baleno
- 2016 Ciaz
- 2016 SX4 S-CROSS
- 2016 Vitara
Vauxhall
- 2016 Adam
- 2016 Astra
- 2016 Corsa
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 Viva
Volkswagen
- 2016 Beetle
- 2016 Beetle Cabrio
- 2016 CC
- 2016 e-Golf
- 2016 Fox
- 2016 Golf
- 2016 Golf R
- 2016 Golf SportWagen
- 2016 GTI
- 2016 Jetta
- 2016 Lamando
- 2016 Passat
- 2016 Polo
- 2016 Scirocco
- 2016 Sharan
- 2016 Spacefox
- 2016 Tiguan
- 2016 Touran
- 2018 Atlas
Volvo
- 2016 XC90
- 2017 S90
- 2017 V90
Update July 24, 2017:: 2018 Honda Ridgeline buyers who elect to get the 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen will be able to use CarPlay in their vehicles.
Questions?
Do you have CarPlay installed in your vehicle? How are you liking it? Let us know!
Reader comments
Here are the cars that currently support Apple CarPlay
2016 Ford Edge can now be undated to use Carplay. Requires software update AND a physical change over to new usb port, easily done as a pop out and pop in new one operation. Update is free, new port ranges from $53 to $63. most dealers didn't have port but found it on Ebay through an Ohio, Fairway Ford. Then were not only best price but also shipped it 2 day no charge.
Though I like having the option to use Carplay I am not as enthusiastic as I thought I would be, being an Apple environment kind of guy. With Fords Sync 3 technology I could already do most of the things Carplay allows me to do through the phone. The one major plus for me is being able to use Apple maps through the cars touch screen. Advantage being far larger Points Of Interest base, realtime traffic, an ease of voice command, " find nearest Mobil station, find nearest Italian restaurant. " On car system multiple questions must be answered like where you want to search city or ...name city .. search POI by name or categorey... etc, etc. For that reason alone worth having Carplay available in my car. I do not use music stations like Pandora or whatever. I download my music and podcasts so no upside for me there. I can also do texts etc on sync through phone already. Ford allows for pushing wheel button once car system voice command, hold down sirs command. If Carplay active you only have siri commands available. With it activated I also lose getting nav instructions on one of the two instrument screens, where would advise of impending turn etc now says see touch screen. I will note that Carplay nav also sends the command and tappit plus audible to my Applewatch while driving. Makes it hard to miss a turn when your watch is tapping you. But getting back to car radio must hit Ford Sync icon then radio, or use manual buttons.
So glad I installed and like having option, but for most part in my case Carplay will be a an add on and regular car system will be default use. One last thing although Apple maps has come a far way from what it was, the option to use google maps or Waze would be nice feature. George in NY
They need to add the 2017 Dodge Charger and 2017 Dodge Challenger to the list.
The 2017 Chevy Colorado needs to be added to this list (Standard). Just got one and i love it. I like the truck too. If anyone has any information on how to disable auto play in the MyChevyLink or CarPlay, please let me know.. That is the only thing that drive me nuts at this point.
You need to add the 2017 Nissan Maxima to the list. That being said, so far Car Play is pretty meh. More apps need to be added. They also need a button that will allow you to go back to the car's own sound system console so you can change channels on SiriusXM and do some other things (check weather, etc). The amount of apps are just way too limited to entice me to use Car Play more often. Maybe iOS 11 will change that.
Without google maps or other mobile gps, carplay is useless.
I have carplay in insignia wit updated software.
2016 Civic got it. I use it mainly for long travels. Otherwise I use BT instead, which more useful when you're in and out of your car often, like when shopping.
My 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe has it
https://www.apple.com/ios/carplay/available-models/
This is from Apple...the list in this article is not updated
There is a way but it's a 3rd party deck from pioneer. If you have Bluetooth just stick with that for now and on your next car purchase get it. IMO i recommend just waiting until you get it factory also maybe you can get wireless CarPlay.
There should be some type of way to add car play to any car 2008 on up !
It's not an extra $ package on the BASE MODEL Subaru Impreza...just sayin'...
Loving carplay still with my iPhone 7 right now.
I wish Toyota would support CarPlay
Since the Legacy and Outback are essentially the same vehicle, the Outback should be on your list as well.
No Chrysler vehicles except the new Jeep Compass? Whats up Fiat?
2017 Chrysler 300 has it, as well as 2017 Dodge Charger and Challener according to Apple's site... Leave it to Jared & Joseph to collaborate on this incomplete article and reblog it over and over as "updated".
I have a 2017 Chevy Cruze LT. the Apple CarPlay is fantastic! I use it everyday
I have it in my 16' Tahoe. The good-it reads your text for you. Everything else stinks, you gotta reach for the map which takes your eyes off the road, well you gotta reach for everything. When i can just bring the phone to me and keep scanning the road while looking at my phone directly in front of me. It doesn't even give me an alert tone for other apps outside of carplays 8 apps. I mean at least let me know i got something going on. Im still getting use to it but not a huge fan, rather have an ipad mounted in the dash or something. Hopefully in the update it will truly mirror your iphone, kinda like apple tv. For those who don't have it, you're not missing much. The in car bluetooth is cool though, sometimes, its delayed when i try to dictate text, it has to turn the music off, listen to you, transcribe, turn music back on, then you look down and see it screwed up your transcribe, so it too can be annoying with texting. Phone calls and music it works best... #firstworldproblems
2017 Audi s3 has car play support also.
My 2017 Civic Hatchback is supported. But don't try it with the iOS beta! Does not work!
No more beta. Works great.
How many of those car manufacturers have updated their initial CarPlay release to support iOS 10? I have a Volvo XC90 2016 and there has been no update, so I do not have for example the GPS showing in my instrument cluster as demonstrated in the keynote way back when. Only the built-in GPS has that feature.
Chevy dealer said late January or late February for an update. Its really buggy on my Impala. In order for me to use it I have to restore radio to factory settings 3-4 times a month. I just use bluetooth as its much less of a pain. If I make a long road trip I will use it but in city its not worth it. When it doesn't work it either gets stuck in a connecting disconnecting loop with CarPlay or it the car is not seeing the phone. Then its restore the radio or reboot the phone or both. Just a pain I'm not willing to deal right now. I love it when it works but majority of the time on my 2016 car it doesn't work especially after 10.2
If anybody is contemplating buying an after market system to give them carplay I would say don't. In my experience its not there yet. Better off buying a nice unit and some upgraded speakers for your car.
Everybody might now have the same experience so result may vary.
I have tried new cables different ports just doesn't work that great IMO.
Auto makers aren't really big on updating anything. Whatever you get when you drive away from the dealer is usually it.
Bad journalism---BMW supports Carplay on most models as of August 2016. Why bother writing articles that are factually wrong.
Yay! The Skoda Yeti! Forget the Subaru Forester, not supported. :-P
I have this in my Impala. Phone call are so crips and clear. I highly recommend it on the next car purchase.
Note only apps that have been built with carplay. Its not every app.
Anybody else notice there phone gets hot?
Auto makers need to step it up with adding more 2015 models.
Don't count on that.
2015 Sonata and 2015 genesis both have it. CarPlay is installed on both.
Why is BMW missing from the list?
I have a MY 17 BMW 440i Gran Coupe on order right now & I waited until after Aug. 16. to have Car Play as an option. They started adding Apple Car play as an option as of Aug 16 builds. It just went into production today! I can't wait!
I have CarPlay in my Honda Accord. I don't use it for one main reason - the voice quality in phone calls is terrible. The sound is very compressed and very poor compared to the Bluetooth connection. So I just use Bluetooth instead. I'm hoping iOS 10 fixes this.
Just got a 2017 Mercedes E300. Has Apple CarPlay. Not to thrilled with it. Waze is not supported and the phone functionality is limited while connected. I ask Siri to google a phone number and Siri says she can't do it while connected.
It's an impressive list - moreso if incomplete (from Apples point of view)
Might want to also add the aftermarket devices you can get, we had one from pioneer (DA120) which was excellent before we got a new Polo with CarPlay already fitted.
And it would also be interesting to know which manufacturers are offering combined Apple/Android support or if there are any that are exclusively CarPlay? Most I have come across support both.
And which manufacturers have better integration into the cars native systems (heating etc) - though then you are into the realms of reviews I guess.
Finally Any word if Tesla would ever support it? That would be awesome (though I guess increasingly unlikely)
The dashboard is the new battleground for the future of cars - it will grow in importance as cars become more about software than the mechanics... interesting times...
This list is very incomplete. The link you included in your article is up to date, so if you are going to copy/paste, you should do so from the current link. By the way, I have a 2016 Tucson and it has Carplay (and is listed in the link, but not your incomplete article). Put some effort into it!
It's the new iMore...
Also the Nissan Maxima 2017...
2015 Sonata has it, it's installed on mine.