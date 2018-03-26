In the market for a new car — one with CarPlay? Apple has posted a list of compatible vehicles on its site — and new ones are showing up every month. With more than 100 models already supporting the hands-free feature — and others announcing support for future models — it can be confusing trying to figure out if your future vehicle has CarPlay enabled.
Never fear: iMore is here. Here's a current list of the cars that Apple says support CarPlay, and we'll keep the list updated as more announcements are made. Keep in mind, CarPlay is often packaged as an option for these vehicles, so you may need to jump to a higher price point in order to take advantage of it.
March 26, 2018: Lexus announces its first CarPlay vehicle
Lexus has announced that it will launch its first CarPlay-enabled vehicle later this year with the 2019 UX Crossover. The UX Crossover will utilize the wired CarPlay implementation, so if you were hoping for wireless, you'll still need to check out third-party options.
January 15, 2018: CarPlay coming to Toyota
According to Toyota, the 2018 Avalon and it's Entune 3.0 system will support CarPlay on all grades.
July 24, 2017: 2018 Honda Ridgeline will have CarPlay as an option
2018 Honda Ridgeline buyers who elect to get the 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen will be able to use CarPlay in their vehicles.
Which cars currently support Apple's CarPlay?
Abarth
- 2017 Abrath 595
- 2017 Abrath 695
Acura
- 2017 NSX
- 2018 TLX
Alfa Romeo
- 2018 Giulia
- 2018 Stelvio
Aston Martin
- 2017 Vanquish
- 2017 Vantage
- 2017 Riptide
- 2017 DB9
Audi
- 2017 A3
- 2017 A4
- 2017 A5
- 2017 A6
- 2017 A7
- 2017 Q2
- 2017 Q7
- 2017 TT
- 2017 R8
- 2018 S5
- 2018 Q5
Bently
- 2017 Bentayga
BMW
- 2017 2 Series
- 2017 3 Series
- 2017 4 Series
- 2017 5 Series
- 2017 6 Series
- 2017 7 Series
- 2017 X3
- 2017 X4
- 2017 X5
- 2017 X6
- 2018 X1
Borgward
- 2017 BX3
- 2017 BX4
- 2017 BX5
- 2017 BX6
Buick
- 2016 LaCrosse
- 2016 Regal
Cadillac
- 2016 ATS
- 2016 ATS Coupe
- 2016 ATS-V
- 2016 CT6
- 2016 CTS
- 2016 CTS-V
- 2016 ELR
- 2016 Escalade
- 2016 Escalade ESV
- 2016 XTS
Chery
- 2017 Tiggo 3
- 2017 Tiggo 3X
- 2017 Tiggo 7
Chevrolet
- 2016 Camaro
- 2016 Camaro Convertible
- 2016 Colorado
- 2016 Corvette
- 2016 Corvette Convertible
- 2016 Cruze
- 2016 Impala
- 2016 Malibu
- 2016 Silverado
- 2016 Silverado HD
- 2016 Spark
- 2016 Suburban
- 2016 Tahoe
- 2016 Volt
- 2017 Bolt
- 2017 Sonic
- 2017 Prisma
- 2017 S10
- 2018 Traverse
Chrysler
- 2017 300
- 2018 Pacifica
Citroen
- 2016 Berlingo Multispace
- 2016 C3
- 2016 C4
- 2016 C5
Cowin Auto
- 2017 E3
Dodge
- 2017 Challenger
- 2017 Charger
- 2018 Durango
DS Automobiles
- 2016 DS 3
- 2016 DS 3 Cabrio
- 2016 DS 4
- 2016 DS 5
Ferrari
- 2016 488 GTB
- 2016 488 Spider
- 2016 California T
- 2016 F12 Berlinetta
- 2016 F12 tdf
- 2016 FF
- 2017 GTC4Lusso
- 2018 812 Superfast
- 2018 Portofino
Fiat
- 2017 500
- 2017 500L
- 2017 Tipo
- 2018 500X
- 2018 Argo
Ford
- 2017 C-MAX
- 2017 Edge
- 2017 Escape
- 2017 Expedition
- 2017 Explorer
- 2017 F-150
- 2017 Fiesta
- 2017 Flex
- 2017 Focus
- 2017 Fusion
- 2017 Taurus
- 2017 Transit
- 2017 Transit Connect
- 2017 Mustang
- 2017 Super Duty
- 2018 Expedition
Genesis
- 2018 G80 3.3T Sport
GMC
- 2016 Canyon
- 2016 Sierra
- 2016 Yukon
- 2016 Yukon XL
- 2017 Acadia
- 2018 Terrain Denali
Holden
- 2016 Captiva
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 Spark
Honda
- 2016 Accord
- 2016 Civic
- 2017 Ridgeline
- 2017 CR-V
- 2017 Civic Si (Coupe and Sedan)
- 2018 Odyssey
- 2018 Ridgeline
- 2018 Fit
Hyundai
- 2016 Sonata
- 2017 Elantra
- 2016 Eltantra GT
- 2016 Tucson
- 2016 Veloster
- 2017 Elntra
- 2017 IONIQ
- 2017 Kona
- 2017 Santa Fe
- 2018 Sonata
Jeep
- 2017 Compass
- 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
- 2018 Renegade
- 2018 Wrangler
Kia
- 2016 Optima
- 2017 Cadenza
- 2017 Forte
- 2017 Forte5
- 2015 / 2016 Optima
- 2015 / 2016 Sedona
- 2015 / 2016 Soul
- 2016 Sorento
- 2017 Soul Exclaim
- 2017 Sportage
Lamborghini
- 2017 Centenario
Lexus
- 2019 UX Crossover
Lincoln
- 2017 MKC
- 2017 MKS
- 2017 MKT
- 2017 MKX
- 2017 MKZ
- 2017 Navigator
- 2017 Continental
- 2018 Navigator
Mercedes
- 2016 A-Class
- 2016 B-Class
- 2016 CLA-Class
- 2016 CLS-Class
- 2016 E-Class Cabriolet
- 2016 E-Class Coupe
- 2016 GLA-Class
- 2016 GLE-Class
Mitsubishi
- 2016 Pajero
- 2016 Pajero Sport
- 2017 Mirage
- 2017 Mirage G4
Opel
- 2016 Adam
- 2016 Astra
- 2016 Corsa
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 KARL
Peugeot
- 2016 208
- 2016 Partner Tepee
Porsche
- 2016 911
- 2017 718 Boxster
- 2017 Macan
Seat
- 2016 Alhambra
- 2016 Ibiza
- 2016 Leon
- 2016 Toledo
Škoda
- 2016 Fabia
- 2016 Octavia
- 2016 Rapid
- 2016 Superb
- 2016 Yeti
Subaru
- 2017 Impreza
- 2018 Legacy
- 2018 Crosstrek
Suzuki
- 2016 Baleno
- 2016 Ciaz
- 2016 SX4 S-CROSS
- 2016 Vitara
Toyota
- 2018 Avalon
Vauxhall
- 2016 Adam
- 2016 Astra
- 2016 Corsa
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 Viva
Volkswagen
- 2016 Beetle
- 2016 Beetle Cabrio
- 2016 CC
- 2016 e-Golf
- 2016 Fox
- 2016 Golf
- 2016 Golf R
- 2016 Golf SportWagen
- 2016 GTI
- 2016 Jetta
- 2016 Lamando
- 2016 Passat
- 2016 Polo
- 2016 Scirocco
- 2016 Sharan
- 2016 Spacefox
- 2016 Tiguan
- 2016 Touran
- 2018 Atlas
Volvo
- 2016 XC90
- 2017 S90
- 2017 V90
Any CarPlay questions?
Do you have CarPlay installed in your vehicle? How are you liking it? Let us know!