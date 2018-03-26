In the market for a new car — one with CarPlay? Apple has posted a list of compatible vehicles on its site — and new ones are showing up every month. With more than 100 models already supporting the hands-free feature — and others announcing support for future models — it can be confusing trying to figure out if your future vehicle has CarPlay enabled.

Never fear: iMore is here. Here's a current list of the cars that Apple says support CarPlay, and we'll keep the list updated as more announcements are made. Keep in mind, CarPlay is often packaged as an option for these vehicles, so you may need to jump to a higher price point in order to take advantage of it.

March 26, 2018: Lexus announces its first CarPlay vehicle

Lexus has announced that it will launch its first CarPlay-enabled vehicle later this year with the 2019 UX Crossover. The UX Crossover will utilize the wired CarPlay implementation, so if you were hoping for wireless, you'll still need to check out third-party options.