There are many, many options when it comes to buying a car, but if you own an iPhone, you might want to add one more to the list: whether your new vehicle supports CarPlay, Apple's voice-activated assistant. What's new in CarPlay? June 4, 2018: Apple announces support for third-party apps At WWDC 2018, Apple announced it will bring third-oarty support to CarPlay in iOS 12. There wasn't much information said other than that. We'll update you when we get more details! What is CarPlay? CarPlay is Apple's voice-activated system for the car: The goal is to keep you connected to your digital life without having to constantly look at a screen or interact with buttons. It uses Siri and your iPhone to showcase a simplified home screen on your car's touch display; you can also interact with CarPlay by pressing the Voice button on your steering wheel. How is CarPlay different from Siri Eyes Free? Siri Eyes Free is more of an extension of Siri than a full interface with added functionality. CarPlay lets you use some of the apps from your phone in your car, like the music players, messaging, phone and map app. Siri Eyes Free lets you speak in natural language to control basic functions but doesn't do as much as CarPlay currently. Is CarPlay currently available? Yes, but there are some restrictions. CarPlay is not currently available in all cars just yet. Apple notes that more than 100 vehicles currently support it, with more being added regularly. There are also a number of aftermarket head units that you can install in your current vehicle to bring support, but that can get expensive quickly. What iPhone do I need to own to make it work? To be able to use CarPlay, you will need an iPhone 5 or newer to get started. That currently includes:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5

What cars support CarPlay? There are more than 100 vehicles that support CarPlay. CarPlay is generally an upgrade option, so if you are looking at new vehicles, be sure to ask which package you need to get the functionality. If you are content with your current vehicle, you can check out Pioneer, Kenwood, and Alpine for head units that will add functionality to your current car. Here are all the cars that currently support Apple's CarPlay How do you know if the car you want to buy has CarPlay? You will need to check the options on your car. Odds are that if you are driving an older car, it doesn't have CarPlay built-in, but many 2016 and newer models come with it. Most of them offer it as an upgraded package over the base model car; often, you're looking for a "media screen" or "navigation" package. While car-shopping, you can double-check by plugging your phone into the USB port (if the car has one) and seeing if any CarPlay messages pop up. What if your car doesn't support CarPlay? Depending on the radio configuration in your current vehicle you may be able to install an aftermarket unit in your car. Pioneer, Kenwood, and Alpine are all making head units that you can purchase and add to your current car to gain CarPlay support. You will need to have a double din slot available in order to get this done. Below are some of the models that you can add, and you may want to consult with an installation professional to be able to order the correct wiring harness and other accessories. Shop Pioneer CarPlay head units

Shop Kenwood CarPlay head units

Shop Alpine CarPlay head units What countries is CarPlay available? CarPlay will be available in a number of countries for drivers to take advantage of. As with most Apple products and services, we will likely see this list expand over time, but the current countries include:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Korea

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

UAE

UK

U.S.A.