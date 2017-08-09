If you've been waiting for the premiere of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, you can catch the first episode of the show exclusively on Apple's streaming service. The first episode features Will Smith and James Corden, which Apple Music describes like this:

Between hilarious duets of Smith's biggest hits, Corden asks about his career and family...plus, they crash a wedding.

There are also previews up for episode two, with will feature Alicia Keys & John Legend, as well as episode three, which stars Billy Eichner and Metallica. In total, the first season of Carpool Karaoke will feature 16 episodes.

It should be noted that at least for this first episode there are two versions: a more family friendly version, and an explicit one.