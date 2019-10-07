How's your day going, meatbag? It's a lot better now that Carrot Weather has been updated for Mac. The app's developer introduced a major update today that brings a complete redesign, customization, and more.

My redesigned Mac app is finally here, meatbags! It’s got all the features of my iOS counterpart, plus a gorgeous Mini-Window, multi-window map support, and so much more. https://t.co/im4KafFlX2 pic.twitter.com/ZTb4cB5Wr3

Thanks to the launch of macOS Catalina, Carrot Weather has introduced an improved Mac app using macOS Catalina's Catalyst feature. The app brings with it everything you love on Carrot Weather's iOS app, including the familiar UI and snarky forecasts. Plus more secret locations and achievements.

Along with the update for Mac, Carrot Weather said over two thousands new lines of dialog have been added, "each snarkier than the last."

You can purchase Carrot Weather on Mac for $15. Tier 2 and Tier 3 memberships on iOS will carry over to Mac, the app's developer said.