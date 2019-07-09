CASETIFY and Pokémon are back at it again with the new Drop 2 collection of Pokémon-related iPhone and Samsung cases, AirPods cases, stick-on phone wallets, wireless charging pads, and more. This is following the super mega-successful Drop 1 launch back in May. There will be a total of three drops for the CASETIFY Pokémon collection.

The first drop of Pokémon-related accessories had a waitlist of 50,000 customers and everything sold out within 72 hours. The most popular item appeared to be the AirPods cases, as that seemed to be the first item to sell out completely.

In Drop 2, which is appropriately dubbed the "Pokédex" collection, customers can customize their accessories with their choice of Pokémon from the original 151 first-gen pocket monsters. So whether you're a Charizard fan or just love Slowpoke, there's going to be an accessory for you. CASETIFY is also bringing back some of the best-sellers from the first collection, so if you weren't able to snag something back then, this would be a good opportunity. The items in the Pokémon collection start at $25 and go up from there, depending on the accessory.