Want a free case for your new iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X? Casetify has you covered!

To celebrate the release of its new Casetify X line, Casetify is giving away 10,000 cases for free. To be exact, the first 200 are completely free. After that, you just have to cover shipping and handling.

Casetify classifies this line as being for the "digital nomads, the movers, and the doers," which means these cases are built to withstand daily wear and tear.

There are five options to choose from: DTLA, Essential Impact, Essential Woven, Essential Snap, and Essential Skin. The Essential Woven is a neat wallet case with a slot on the back for cards and cash.

Of course, there aren't any reviews for these cases yet, but hey, a free case is a free case, which is why we're telling you about it.

If you want a protective case for your new iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X, then why not have the first one be free? The free offer goes live on Friday, November 3.

Check 'em out and let us know what you think of them in the comments below if you grab one!

