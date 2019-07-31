CBS All Access — a standalone streaming service that includes much of the network's catalog along with a number of standout exclusive shows — now lives inside Apple TV Channels. That means you can subscribe to the service from your Apple TV, have Apple handle the billing, and all the programming will be available right inside the Apple TV app.

You'll get a free one-week trial before the plan kicks in at the $9.99 level, which also gets rid of advertising. After that, you'll have access to everything within CBS All Access.

You'll also have access to offline viewing, which can be handy for devices like iPhones and iPads. (But probably won't be a thing if you're watching on an Apple TV.

One more benefit? Because it's being shown through Apple TV Channels, you don't have to bother with the CBS All Access app. So there's that.

CBS All Access is home to shows like Strange Angel, The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard.