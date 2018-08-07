On Monday, San Francisco-based custom device case manufacturer WaterField Designs announced new, limited edition designs for its popular Gear Pouch and Padded Gear Pouch to celebrate Gear Case Month. Stylish and functional, these cases makes sure your belongings stay cozy and protected while you're on the go.

Each Padded Gear Pouch is made of full grain aniline leather, waxed canvas, or ballistic nylon, and features two padded outer pockets as well as three interior pockets, keeping your devices, cables, and other necessities safe and organized. The rest of the year these bags only come in the black ballistic nylon or tan waxed canvas options, but during Gear Case Month, you can grab a leather one in Cowboy Brown, Navy, or Red.

The company's standard Gear Pouch is made of waxed canvas, ballistic nylon, or — for a limited time — Microtech textile, and comes in Brown, Black, Navy, Green, Red, or Teal. Its design is similar to that of the Padded Gear Pouch, but as you've probably guessed it doesn't have any of the additional padding.

Both pouches — padded and standard — come in two sizes can accommodate a wide array of accessories like earbuds, a smart phone, power banks, a kindle, and more so you never have to sacrifice your staples for mobility. The YKK zippers used to close the pouches also lock, assuring that they won't slide open and cause you to lose anything.

WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield shared his enthusiasm for the limited edition color and textile choices in a statement: