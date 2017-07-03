Celebrate Independence Day with these great movies and shows

Get in the spirit of the Fourth of July with these shows and movies on iTunes.

Independence Day: a time for grilling, fireworks, and celebrating America. If you're looking for some indoor entertainment on this special day, iTunes has your back with movies and TV shows that will help put you in the mood to celebrate America.

Here are some of the best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Independence Day.

Movies

Independence Day - When the world is invaded by a hostile alien race, the survivors, including a scientist, a fighter pilot, and the President of the United States must band together to save the world from this advanced threat. - $14.99 - Download Now

1776: This musical follows John Adams and the Second Continental Congress in the summer of 1776 as they debate whether or not to seek peace with Great Britain or continue their revolution in an effort to establish a new, fully-independent nation. - $12.99 - Download Now

The Patriot: When British soldiers destroy his home and murder his son, a hero of the French and Indian War joins the Continental Army, dealing damage against British forces using guerrilla tactics in an effort to secure American independence. - $12.99 - Download Now

Captain America: The First Avenger A sickly young man, eager to join American forces fighting in World War II, is given a chance to do just that when a scientist gives him a special serum that turns him into a super-soldier, allowing him to fight the sinister forces of Hydra. - $19.99 - Download Now

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington: A Boy Rangers troop leader is selected by his state's governor to occupy a seat in the United States Senate, his wholesome and honest nature goes up against the grinding, graft-filled Washington machine. - $12.99 - Download Now

TV

The West Wing - Season 1: Follow the stories of several White House staffers and their President, Josiah Bartlet, as they attempt to do the good they can with the time in office they have, passing bills, confronting scandals, and attempting to elevate the political discourse in the country. - $14.99 - Download Now

Drunk History - Season 1: Actors, comedians, and other celebrities drink too much and try to explain world history, recounting tales of everything from the Watergate scandal to the fight for the Alamo. - $19.99 - Download Now

Turn: Washington's Spies - Season 1: This historical drama focuses on the Culper Ring, a spy organization that worked for Continental Army commander-in-chief George Washington during the Revolutionary War. - $24.99 - Download Now

Sons of Liberty: This miniseries focuses on the Sons of Liberty, a group that resisted British rule in the 13 Colonies prior to the outbreak of the Revolutionary War. - $6.99 - Download Now

John Adams - This HBO miniseries follows the life and career of the second President of the United States, John Adams, from his time as a lawyer in pre-revolutionary Boston through his term as President to his death in 1826. - $9.99 - Download Now

Your favorites?

What are your favorite movies and TV shows to watch on July 4th? Be sure to let us know in the comments.