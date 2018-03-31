As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon is offering some big savings on a variety of hard drives to help you keep all your personal data backed up. Being World Backup Day, there's no better time to have a deal like this than today. Whether you are looking for a 2TB external drive to keep on your desk or an 8TB drive for your NAS, this deal has you covered.

Some of the best deals from this sale include:

There are a bunch of other great deals that you'll want to check out as well. Be sure to grab one before the end of the day, or the sale will disappear and you'll be stuck paying full price.

