For just $8 a month Channels will add a DVR to your Apple TV. Is it worth it?

While other platforms have official apps for the HDHomeRun tuners, on iOS and the Apple TV we have Channels. This is every bit a premium app, but it delivers a reliable and super-slick experience that makes it worth every single penny.

For an additional $8 a month you can subscribe to Channels DVR, an add-on service that uses your Mac, PC, NAS or even a NVIDIA Shield TV as a storage bin for you to record your favorite TV shows and watch them back on your Apple TV.

As you might expect from the Channels developer, it's very well done. It's not perfect, but we'll get to that.

What does Channels DVR do?

Working in conjunction with the Apple TV app we're already familiar with, it adds the ability to record your favorite shows and movies to your PC or NAS drive.

Record all of your favorite shows with Series Passes

Record every game for your favorite teams with Team Passes

14-day guide

Search for and schedule things you want to record

Manage everything directly from Channels for Apple TV

Use as many HDHomeRun devices as you want

The bottom one is great to have for larger homes with multiple tuners. You only need one DVR account and everything will work intelligently so you never notice which tuner you're using to record which show.

What can I use Channels DVR on?

Even though you can get Channels on the iPhone and iPad, you can only use the DVR feature right now on the Apple TV. That goes for watching back recorded content too, as it's only the Apple TV app that will allow this. That's because it's a public beta, and eventually, iOS apps will get support:

While Channels DVR is stable, it's just not quite done yet. Instead of keeping it private while we further its development, we wanted everyone to have the opportunity to be able to use what it can do now. Some things, like iOS support, have not been completed yet. You should expect lots of changes very fast and very often. Channels DVR updates itself in the background, so you shouldn't have to worry about keeping up to date.

You can run the recording engine on a number of devices including Mac, Windows, Linux, the NVIDIA Shield TV and a selection of NAS drives. The full list can be found linked below.

What you can run Channels DVR on

How does it work?

You basically have the same Apple TV app you've always had paired up with a back-end that handles the recording. You can't record content directly to the Apple TV, rather it will be stored to your designated 'server', that is the device you have the recording engine running on.

It runs in the background so you never need to know it's there unless you need it. The settings are adjustable through a web app, with your guide, recording data, and videos available for playback in the same one.

As far as scheduling recordings, it's a very easy process. You simply have to go into your guide, click on the settings cog and hit record. Channels DVR gives you the option to set a buffer before and after the scheduled times of the broadcast, particularly useful if you're dealing with live events.

Channels breaks down by TV, movies, and sports, as well as giving you 14 days of guide data to figure out your DVR plans for the next couple of weeks. Better still is that season passes and even team passes for your favorite sports teams are also included. The best DVR is a smart one that you don't have to do a lot of manual tweaking on, and Channels fits that bill. Spend a little time giving it the parameters for your passes and leave it to do the rest.

Channels DVR on the Apple TV

There's absolutely no setup involved, that's the first thing. Once Channels DVR is setup on your home network the app will automatically detect it and you're ready to go. You'll even immediately see any recorded content shown in "Up Next" on the main Apple TV home screen.

It all works as you'd hope and in a basically identical way to the web app. All the same features are present, just now wrapped up in the beauty of the Channels app for Apple TV. If you want to record the show you're currently watching you just need to swipe down on the remote and the option will appear.

The DVR and your recorded content just become extra tabs within the app. There's no learning curve, nothing to get the hang of. It's just an extension of why Channels is so good already. It's a great environment to watch TV in.

Should you get Channels DVR?

If you're already using something else, namely something like Plex DVR, then Channels may feel a little limited right now. The fact you can't (yet) use it with the iPhone and iPad may well be a dealbreaker for some, and if it is then you should definitely hold out for now. It's coming, but it's a work in progress.

What's there is very good though. It performs well, is easy to setup and use and isn't very expensive. If you're not concerned with mixing your TV with your entire media library, a la Plex or Emby, then the 8 bucks a month for Channels DVR is worth it. It turns your Apple TV into a proper TV box for proper TV use and it does it in an elegant fashion.

And it's only going to get better.

