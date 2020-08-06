With how many of our devices are USB-powered these days, there's no use in keeping USB chargers with just a single charging port. The RAVPower 30W 3-Port USB Wall Charger has enough ports for powering up to three devices at the same time, and right now it's on sale for less than $10! All you have to do is enter promo code MAZXVY9W during checkout at Amazon to score this USB wall charger for $7.99 and save 50% off its usual cost. That also means you'll be picking it up at a lower price than it's ever reached without a code before.

With its 30W output, this USB wall charger is capable of powering up your mobile devices quickly at up to 2.4a Max output per port. Its 100V-240V input works worldwide, and there is also a multipotent safety system which helps to provide protection for you and your devices while they're powering up, including protection from overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting.

This compact USB wall charger is a great pick for traveling with as it even features foldable prongs to make it easier to pack away and prevent damage to anything traveling alongside it. At Amazon, nearly 400 customers have left reviews for this charger resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars collectively.

