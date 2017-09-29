We all have many devices now. Whether it's a smartphone, a pair of Bluetooth headphones, a shock collar (yeah, they charge via USB), or another smartphone, places to plug our devices in often come at a premium. There are only so many wall sockets in a house and only so many USB ports to go around.

You need something that's going to let you charge multiple devices at once, and you're going to need something that does it at the same speed in every port — none of this splitting power nonsense. That's all fine and dandy, but some USB hubs can be bulky and take up more space than you really wanted, so you're stuck with a brick on your desk. That doesn't sound very portable.

The Just Mobile AluCharge is an ultra slim USB charger with four ports so that you can charge up to (you guessed it!) four devices at the same time. It regularly retails for $49.95, but at iMore Digital Offers, you can get it for $39.95, a savings of 20%. The best part is that this USB hub is less than three quarters of an inch thick, so it won't take up much space on your desk, in your backpack, or your car.

You only need one power source and you can charge up to four devices, which makes the AluCharge perfect for family road trips where everyone needs to juice up during the drive. The AluCharge also detects power requirements for each device, intelligently provide the right charge for whichever phone you have. It's not Qi-enabled, so you won't get fast charging, but it'll still get you topped up at regular speed.

If you have multiple USB devices in your home that need charging, check out Just Mobile's AluCharge four-port USB charger. It'll help keep the squabbles to a minimum and if you buy from iMore Digital Offers, it'll help keep your wallet fat, thanks to the 20% discount.