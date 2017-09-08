Your Apple Watch deserves a nicer way to charge, and the team at Thrifter has you covered!

There is a better way to charge your Apple Watch than just laying it down flat on the charging cable that Apple provided with it. Some of them are expensive, and others are far more affordable. Right now you can pick one up for as little as $6.78 at Amazon when you use the coupon code RK6YJC90 at checkout.

The stands are made by PhoneWatch, and have a 4.7 out of 5-star rating with just over 500 reviews.

Please note: Charging cable & Apple Watch & watch band is not included；It is not charger, just a stand

High quality sturdy solid super-light aluminum Apple Watch Stand with non-slip, high-friction soft-pad.

45-degree angle display apple watch holder stand，the best choice of your bedroom / dinning room / office.

This Apple Watch stand perfectly hidden your charging cable,provides a comfortable viewing angle.

We promise all of our Apple Watch holder have one year refund or resend warranty, lifetime customer service.

Keep in mind that this is just a stand for charging the Apple Watch, and that it doesn't come with an extra charging cable.

