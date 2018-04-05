Today, popular tech accessory company mophie launched the latest in its line of Qi-enabled contact chargers. Called the Charge Stream Pad+, the wireless charging solution brings all the great features users love in the already-existing Wireless Charging Base to a whole new level.

Made from fail-safe, temperature-controlling circuitry covered in a 360-degree thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coating, the Charge Stream Pad+ comes in your choice of matte black or white so it looks fantastic on your desk or nightstand, no matter your decor. The rubberized, non-slip exterior grips and protects your smartphone from scratches and unintended slipping and sliding as it charges, meaning you can just drop your device on the pad and go about your business worry-free. And when you aren't charging anything, you don't have to fret about wasting energy — the pad maintains a low standby current when it's idle.

Functionally, the pad works with all Qi-enabled devices including the iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X, and the Galaxy S9/S9+ as well as mophie's Juice Pack cases for earlier iPhones. It also supports fast charging, powering up your tech using its 10W of power — that's 2.5W more than the original Wireless Charging Base — and will optimize the output for whatever device you use, making sure you get the quickest charge possible. In addition, it charges through most lightweight cases up to 3mm thick, so you'll never have to mess around with removing your case prior to dropping it on the pad.

Each Charge Stream Pad+ is priced at $59.95 and ships with a 1.5m (that's 4.9ft for us non-metric folks) micro USB cable and a QC 2.0 wall adapter so you can get to charging as soon as you take it out of the box. You can get your own on mophie's website, or by clicking the Amazon link below.

