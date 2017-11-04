Traveling is considerably less fun when you're without your devices, so you bring them with you. But then there's the matter of charging them, and if you're in a foreign country, you may end up cooking your device or simply not getting the charge you need. And if you happen to be on quite the voyage, then you may need multiple adapters, and that's just a pain in the ass to carry and takes up extra space in your luggage or carry-on that you can't afford.

The OMNIA TA502 travel adapter seeks to eliminate the worry and annoyance of having to go and find the right adapter by being all the adapters in one! And you can grab yours at iMore Digital Offers for just $39.99. It regularly retails for $49, so you save 18%. You can charge two devices simultaneously via the two built-in USB-A ports.

With the TA502, you'll be able to charge your devices in over 150 countries. All you have to do is slide the prongs into place, and they'll lock so you can get the charge you need. The 5-in-1 interface supports the U.S., U.K., E.U., and Australia. There's also a handy built-in LED indicator to let you know whether or not things are charging.

If you're an avid traveler for business or travel, then you need a reliable adapter, and having one that can do it all means you have more room for souvenirs! Check out the OMNIA TA502 at iMore Digital Offers and save 18%!

