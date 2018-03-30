Today, technology accessory manufacturer Griffin launched the latest addition to its line of chargers. Simply called the PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad, the device is ideal for those who are sick of messing around with cables and want a fast-charging solution that looks great, too (especially with a Space Gray iPhone).

Made from a combination of thermoplastic polyurethane, polycarbonate, and synthetic wool, the PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad has a shiny black exterior with a soft, scratch-free, heather gray fabric top that grips and protects your smartphone as it charges. The pad also has non-slip feet to keep it from sliding around on the surface of your desk or nightstand, even if you accidentally bump it while removing your device. In addition, it features a subtle LED underglow that activates when you place your phone on the pad to let you know that everything is working as it should be.

Functionally, the pad works with all Qi-enabled devices, and uses its 15W of power to charge them up to three times faster than standard 5W wireless chargers (like the ones that come standard with the iPhone). It also charges through most cases, as long as they're 3mm thick or less, so you'll never have to worry about messing around with removing your case when you want to juice up your battery.

Each PowerBlock Wireless Charging Pad comes with US/EU/UK/AUS wall outlet adapters and a lifetime warranty, so you can use it almost anywhere and if it stops working for unknown reasons you can send it back. They retail for $59.99, but if you order one before April 2 on Griffin's website, you can get it 15% off by entering the code "WIRELESS" at checkout. You can also order it on Amazon by clicking the link below.

