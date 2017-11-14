First reported by Juli Clover at MacRumors, iOS 11.2 — which is still limited to developers and beta testers for the time being — will offer even faster wireless charging speeds with compatible 7.5W Qi standard chargers. The site was tipped off by tech accessory maker RAVpower, which tested the new charging speeds and contacted MacRumors about the new feature yesterday evening.

According to Clover, the new wireless charging speeds will even best the speeds that users will experience with Apple's regular 5W wired power adapter:

Using the Belkin charger that Apple sells, which does support 7.5W charging speeds, the iPhone X was charged from 46 to 66 percent over the course of thirty minutes. The same iPhone charged from 46 percent to 60 percent over 30 minutes when using a wireless charging accessory that does not offer 7.5W charging speeds. Our testing was intended to emulate real world conditions, with a case on and Airplane Mode not activated.

While the new iPhone models' charging speeds still don't match up to other Qi-compatible smartphones (as the Qi standard currently supports up to 15W of charging power), the rate at which you'll be able to re-juice your device is still nothing to sneeze at. It's a marked upgrade over 5W charging speeds regardless, and when you love your iPhone X and can't imagine having a non-Apple device in your life, faster charging is faster charging.

If you've made the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X plunge but don't already have a Qi standard wireless charging base, you can choose one of the two options on Apple's website or elect to grab one from another third-party seller. However, if you do decide to go the third-party route, check to make sure the accessory supports 7.5W wireless charging — otherwise, you may not reap the high-speed benefits.

