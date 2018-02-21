Tech accessory company Nomad officially launched the newest addition to their series of cables yesterday, and it's perfect for USB-C users who need a powerful cable with high durability.

Simply dubbed the USB C Cable - 100W, this robust accessory allows for a whopping 100W power transfer — more power than any phone or tablet requires. That means if you use it to charge any of your handheld devices, they'll juice up as quickly as they possibly can. In addition, the Nomad USB-C supports full-speed charging for all compatible MacBooks, including the 15" MacBook Pro that has a max charging speed of 87W.

If you routinely use your USB-C cable to transfer data, Nomad's got you covered there, too: The 100W USB-C offers ultra-fast 10gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 data support, and offers reinforced RF shielding for extreme data sync speeds. If you like, the cable can even handle 4K video.

Design-wise, the cable is heavy duty while remaining sleek in appearance. Its extra thick wire gauge and polyamide core is encased in a thick protective PVC jacket and then covered in braided ballistic nylon for abrasion and tear resistance. The worst part of any user-cable relationship is needing to toss it out due to strain — especially around where it connects to your device — but thankfully this USB-C cable "works reliably after 4,000 multi-directional 150 degree flexes at the lightning connector" according to the company.

The Nomad 100W USB-C cable is priced at $39.95, and is available for purchase on Nomad's website. If you're just looking for a reliable USB-C but don't need as much power, the company also offers a thinner 60W version.

