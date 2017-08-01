Mophie just announced a new battery pack and it's bananas-powerful. The, erm, complicatedly named Powerstation USB-C XXL is made for the latest, most powerful USB-C devices (it also features USB-A support, of course).

What can you expect from this Powerstation? Here's a quick rundown:

A 20,1000 mAh battery means you're going to get a whopping 72 hours of extra battery life for your Galaxy S8 , 66 hours for your iPhone 7 Plus , 27 hours for your Galaxy Tab S3 , 19 hours for your 9.7-inch iPad Pro , and 14 hours for your MacBook .

battery means you're going to get a whopping of extra battery life for your , for your , for your , for your , and for your . USB-C PD Fast Charging gets you up to 30W of fast charging, so you can power your USB-C laptop with this batter pack.

gets you up to 30W of fast charging, so you can power your USB-C laptop with this batter pack. USB-A Quick Charge gets you 2.4A of charging power from the USB-A port so you're not waiting around for your tablet all day.

Pass-through charging means you can plug your Powerstation in at night, plug a device into it, and count on both being charged by the morning. In other words, the Mophie Powerstation will send power along to your device before allowing itself to be charged up.

means you can plug your Powerstation in at night, plug a device into it, and count on both being charged by the morning. In other words, the Mophie Powerstation will send power along to your device before allowing itself to be charged up. An LED power indicator can be triggered at the press of a button. It'll keep you in the know for when it's time to top up your battery pack.

A high-capacity battery, a sleek fabric-covered design, and both USB-C and USB-A charging ports makes Mophie's latest battery pack a near-universal portable charging solution. I know what I'll be bringing on my next trip!

The Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL is available for pre-order for $149.95 on Mophie's site.

See at Mophie