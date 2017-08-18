Plugging your phone in to charge it is fine for most folks, but if you're out and about our simply don't want to sit by an outlet all day, you need an alternative solution. An external battery pack is great, but then it's a separate piece you have to worry about carrying around and some of them can be as big as the phone itself or bigger. A battery case is fine, but that does nothing to hold up your phone if you want to watch Netflix or read.
The Podium-style Charging Stand is the key to being able to keep your iPhone charged up while you're out while propping it up in either portrait or landscape orientation so that you can watch videos and read hands-free. This stand/charger regularly retails for $159.95, but at iMore Digital Offers, it's only $35.99, a savings of 77%. This isn't just a way to watch video without having to hold your phone; there's a built-in 10,500mAh battery, so you can charge your phone up via a USB port. Got another device that needs charging? The second USB port lets you charge both simultaneously.
When you're not charging your phone with the Podium-style Charging Stand, it folds down into a 4-inch square that makes it perfect for toting around in your backpack or purse. You'll probably get two to three full iPhone charges from this stand, and you can adjust it to the viewing angle you prefer, making it the perfect travel accessory. You can even charge and dock your iPad.
If you know you'll be away from a power source for a while and relying on your phone or tablet for entertainment, grab the Podium-style Charging Pad from iMore Digital Offers for only $35.99 and save 77%. Comes in blue or black.
