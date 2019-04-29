Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
If you've been following us here at Mobile Nations, you know we've been talking a lot about business credit cards lately. That's because they often provide great perks and bonuses for business owners who generally incur a higher level of spend. We continue that trend by introducing the Ink Business Unlimited credit card from Chase.
In general, this card keeps it pretty simple as it is a cash back card. For the welcome bonus, you can earn $500 after spending $3,000 in the first three months of opening an account. These points come in the form of 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points which you can then redeem as cash back. In terms of earning, you will enjoy unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase. There are no bonus earning multiples on specific categories. Thus, this is a card we'd recommend getting if you make many purchases on items (such as groceries) that are not generally eligible for bonus earning on other cards. Though the earning potential may not wow you, keep in mind that this card also comes with no annual fee.
Keep it simple
Chase Ink Business Unlimited
Business owners who want a straight forward cash back card to reward them for all their purchases and to allow them to provide free cards to their employees will enjoy the Ink Business Unlimited for its simplicity.
If you've been around Chase credit cards for a while, you know that the true benefit from getting a card like this would be to combine it with another Chase card such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve that has access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal. This pairing would allow you to access travel deals on the portal or transfer your points to any of Chase's 13 travel partners. The possibilities for sweet rewards are numerous.
If you're a business owner and already have a Chase card that has access to the Ultimate Rewards portal, then adding the no-fee Ink Business Unlimited can make a lot of sense. You get a great welcome bonus, and you can earn 1.5% on purchases that might otherwise only earn 1% with your other cards.
