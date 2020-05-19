Those looking to score a great Apple Watch deal might be best served by going for a previous-generation model. If you can snag a refurbished Apple Watch, you can often get an even better deal. Today only, Woot has refurb Series 2 and Series 3 models on sale from just $129.99 in various sizes and colors giving you the cahcne to save big.
Time to save
Refurbished Apple Watch Models
The sale features Apple Watch Series 2 through 4 listed as 'Scratch & Dent' refurbs. The prices are good for today only, and the quantities are limited. Some models have already sold out, so don't miss out.
From $130
While Apple Watch moved to the Series 5 late last year, the previous-gen models are still some of best smartwatches on the market and make for great entry-level devices for those just trying out their first wearable.
Take the Apple Watch Series 3, for example. It might not have all the new features of the latest Apple Watch, but it's still a worthy pick — especially at today's prices. You can score 38mm models starting at $129.99 or 42mm models starting at $149.99. In our best Apple Watch in 2020 guide, we gave the Series 3 model the title of Best Value. While it may have a slightly smaller display and is missing a few of the newest features, it's still a premium smartwatch that puts most others to shame. At nearly $300 less than the Series 5, it's worth some serious consideration if you're looking to keep the price low.
The devices at Woot are limited in supply, and the Series 4 models sold out within just a few hours earlier today, so don't miss out on the other models that still remain. All of the Apple Watch models are listed as 'Scratch & Dent' condition which means they may exhibit some light cosmetic wear, though they have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition. Each is backed by a 90-day warranty, too.
Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.
