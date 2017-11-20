When it comes to fitness trackers, big names like Fitbit, Garmin, and even Apple Watch have a real grip on the market. While the best Fitbit trackers cost a lot of money, as does Apple Watch, there are alternatives out there for those who want to... spend a little less. If you're looking to try a fitness tracker for the first time, you can try a cheap one first and, if you like it, upgrade to a more expensive one later. But which cheap tracker is the best bang for your fitness buck? Here are our favorites! Wesoo K1 Fitness Watch

For only $30, the Wesoo K1 offers lots of features that you'll find on higher-end fitness trackers for a fraction of the price. Counting calories, steps per day, and distance traveled are all par for the course on any fitness tracker, but the addition of automatic sleep monitoring, silent vibrating alarms, and sedentary alerts makes the $30 price tag even sweeter. One of the coolest features of the Wesoo K1 is its ability to charge without a cable. That's right when you take the Wesoo K1 out of the band, there's a built-in USB end on the tracker so you just have to plug it into your computer, wall outlet, or even a power bank to charge it. You can buy the Wesoo K1 fitness watch with an extra band that either purple or blue. See at Amazon FitOn

FitOn is a relatively ambitious Kickstarter campaign, that looks promising and has already reached its funding goal. On top of tracking all your important fitness metrics — steps per day, calories burned, distance, traveled, etc. — FitOn is promising a IP68 water resistance rating meaning you can swim with this tracker on all you want without damaging it. The FitOn promo video also describes an oxygen meter that's meant to help you gauge your blood oxygen levels during intense workouts or swims. Using this data with the included heart rate monitor will give you a better statistics when it comes to your personal training. Now since this is a Kickstarter campaign there is a little bit of risk in backing it up; however, it's already over its funding goal so that risk should be limited. You can back this campaign and receive a FitOn when they start shipping for only $49. See at Kickstarter LEMFO fitness tracker

If you're going to be wearing something on your wrist all day, why not make it stand out a little? The LEMFO fitness tracker has a bold design that will is bound to get noticed while packing in important fitness tracker features. The automatic sleep monitoring will kick in when you decide to lay your weary head down for a rest, and the active heart rate monitor will help you track your pulse through even the most intense workouts. The LEMFO fitness tracker has an IP67 rating, meaning you can take it for a quick swim or out in the rain with no problem and even supports message and call notifications to keep you up to date. For only $35, LEMFO fitness tracker is a great way to see if you enjoy using a fitness tracker or not. See at Amazon X-CHENG fitness tracker