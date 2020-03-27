Spring is here, though you're probably spending way more time indoors this year than in previous years. If that's given you an extra incentive to kick-start your spring cleaning then today's sale on the Goovi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is not to be missed. It has fallen to just $140 as one of Amazon's daily deals but the best part is a further on-page coupon taking an additional $30 off. At $110 shipped, this is the best price we've ever seen on this robot helper by far, though the sale won't last beyond the day.

Smart buy Goovi Robot Vacuum The Goovi vacuum lets you control it via an app on your phone so you can get the house cleaned even while you're busy or away from home. It cleans for up to 2 hours at a time and is almost $100 off thanks to this price drop and extra on-page coupon. $110.00 $208.99 $99 off See at Amazon

Goovi's Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum cleaner features sensors to help it navigate around your home and avoid obstacles like furniture or stairs. It has large wheels to help it roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess in different rooms and its low-profile design allows it to get under furniture where traditional stick vacuums might struggle. Its 1600Pa of intense suction picks up dust, crumbs, and pet hair, and there are various cleaning modes to choose from in the accompanying app.

With that app, you can create a daily schedule for when the vacuum runs or simply set it going manually at any time. You'll be able to control this smart robotic vacuum cleaner even while you're away from home. It also comes with a remote control if you prefer to use that instead of the app. The vacuum cleaner's battery lets it clean for over 120 minutes on a single charge, but the best part about it is that whenever the battery is dead, the robot vacuum returns to its charging base all on its own so you never end up stepping on a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor.

