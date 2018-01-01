TV and movie services, Patreon, in-app purchases, yoga programs, learning apps — our bills are a bit more complicated now than they have been in recent years. After you've finished your new year's celebrations, consider doing something for your financial health: Checking up on your monthly and weekly subscriptions.

I've made it a habit to check these money-sinks every year to make sure that the money I'm sending out is still being wisely spent: Maybe I signed up for a yoga program I'm no longer interested in; maybe that HBO Now subscription isn't really worth keeping when Game of Thrones is offline.

Best of all, checking your subscriptions is (largely) pretty easy and quick to do! Here's how to go about it.

How to check and cancel your app subscriptions

The easiest way to check your app subscriptions is from your iPhone or iPad, though you can also go through iTunes on your Mac.

Open the App Store app. Tap on your Profile Photo in the upper right corner. Authorize your account (via password, Touch ID, or Face ID). Scroll down and tap on the Subscriptions entry.

Here, you can view all currently active and past subscriptions.

If a subscription is active, you'll see "Renews [date]" under the subscription type.

If a subscription has been cancelled, but still has time remaining, you'll see "Expires [date]" under the subscription type.

If a subscription has expired entirely, it will live at the bottom of the screen, under "Expired". You can renew expired subscriptions at any time by tapping on the subscription and choosing a new plan.

