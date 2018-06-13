App developer Ole Begemann recently posted a preview of his own creation on macOS Mojave in the form of a dynamic wallpaper that changes during different times of the day.
It's an image of Earth from above, and as the moon crosses in front of the sun, some portions of Earth go dark, showing the glittering lights from cities below.
It's a beautiful creation and shows how fantastic things look in dark mode on Mojave.
Tadaaa! My first self-generated Dynamic Wallpaper for macOS Mojave. Reverse engineering file formats is fun. 🕵️♂️ pic.twitter.com/0P1A78pWi7— Ole Begemann (@olebegemann) June 13, 2018
Pretty cool, huh?