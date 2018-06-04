During its annual developer conference, Apple announced some upcoming features for the Apple TV line, including support for Dolby Atmos. These new features will be delivered in the fall through a new software update, but Apple has a public beta program which will let you get your hands on the new features before they are released, provided you have the hardware to do so.

If you don't have an Apple TV, or want the latest and greatest, you should give some serious consideration to this deal from DIRECTV NOW, which scores you a brand new Apple TV 4K and 3 months of service for just $105.