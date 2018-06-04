During its annual developer conference, Apple announced some upcoming features for the Apple TV line, including support for Dolby Atmos. These new features will be delivered in the fall through a new software update, but Apple has a public beta program which will let you get your hands on the new features before they are released, provided you have the hardware to do so.
If you don't have an Apple TV, or want the latest and greatest, you should give some serious consideration to this deal from DIRECTV NOW, which scores you a brand new Apple TV 4K and 3 months of service for just $105.
On its own, the Apple TV sells for $179, so not only do you save $65 on the hardware, but you also have three months of one of the best streaming services out there. DIRECTV NOW just added Cloud DVR to its Apple TV apps as well.
Whether you want to load up the beta software this summer ahead of the fall release, or just love a good deal, you'll want to act quickly on this. This offer is scheduled to end on June 8 as of right now, though we've seen DIRECTV NOW change that in the past. If you are really interested in the offer, you'll want to get your order in before then so you don't risk missing out.