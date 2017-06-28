This might be the coolest case ever for your iPhone 7 Plus.

Most people will agree that putting a case on their iPhone 7 Plus is a no-brainer. Until science is able to build them out of the same secret formula used for Captain America's shield, it's wise to try and protect them. At least a little bit. The new Oaxis InkCase lets you keep your iPhone safe and has an awesome E-ink second screen on the back.

The quick and dirty details:

This Kickstarter is only for the iPhone 7 Plus InkCase. Other smart cases and InkCase products for the iPhone 6 and 7, as well as cool gear like direct-contact speakers and kids' smart watches, are available at the Oaxis website.

Early birds can get in for $89. The case will retail for $159 once the Kickstarter slots are filled.

The cases are scheduled to ship in July 2017. That's like next week.

All the details can be found at the InkCase iPhone 7 Plus Kickstarter page.

InkScape cases are pretty cool. You have a full-size (5.2-inch for the iPhone 7 Plus) E-ink display on the back of your phone, embedded in an impact-absorbing micro-weave case. You connect the InkCase to your phone wirelessly, and you can do things like reading eBooks ('natch), checking your calendar or even taking selfies with the high-resolution rear camera.

And none of this sucks away at your phone's battery: the InkCase has its own. Because E-ink displays aren't power hungry like the big full-color screens used for our phones, you'll get about 5 days of battery life from it. To top up, use the provided magnet cable with a wall charger.

They're built tough and let you do even more with your phone. That's a winning combo, and we're glad to see one for the iPhone 7 Plus!