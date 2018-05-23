The Labo is a super simple — but incredibly versatile — accessory for your Nintendo Switch, and it's prompted the internet to get a little bit creative in more ways than one.

If you're looking and longing for a li'l Labo inspiration, then take a gander at these awesome Labo-ventions down below!

How do you Labo?

Have you created any brand new, super cool things with your Nintendo Labo?

Tweet at us to show off your Labo creations and you might make it on this list!

Nintendo Switch

Main