The Labo is a super simple — but incredibly versatile — accessory for your Nintendo Switch, and it's prompted the internet to get a little bit creative in more ways than one.
If you're looking and longing for a li'l Labo inspiration, then take a gander at these awesome Labo-ventions down below!
ニンテンドーラボだけでシオカラ節弾いてみた。#NintendoLabo #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/NT5VlCpxLF— お⃞か⃞ど⃞ (@geniway) April 23, 2018
My first #NintendoLabo ToyCon Garage project aka throwing things at a hat. #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/fCdagEDN1x— Leaving Luck (@LeavingLuck) April 21, 2018
ニンテンドーラボで、リアル脱出ゲームに出てきそうな装置を作ってみました。（音付き動画なのでヘッドホン推奨です）#一日一絵 #NintendoLabo #ニンテンドーラボ pic.twitter.com/DFB9jShMni— あやたろす (@ayataross) April 24, 2018
I got way too ambitious with my second #NintendoLabo ToyCon Garage project, and others have beaten me to the punch. But I enjoyed puzzling it out and learnt a lot about what the Garage is capable of. pic.twitter.com/YLhPjxNPaX— Leaving Luck (@LeavingLuck) April 25, 2018
康一くんを倒すゲーム— 岩下スティーブンTHE戌年 (@Daimyohjin) April 22, 2018
#ニンテンドーラボ pic.twitter.com/cVJ1jEeuVM
How do you Labo?
Have you created any brand new, super cool things with your Nintendo Labo?
Tweet at us to show off your Labo creations and you might make it on this list!